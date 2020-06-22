Passengers to pay 30% more towards fare in public transport

Jammu and Kashmir government has hiked passenger fare by 30 per cent.

On Monday, the Transport Department issued an order sanctioning charging of 130 per cent of existing authorized fare (existing authorized fare plus 30 percent of the existing authorized fare) from the passenger vehicles, till further orders or till the restrictions imposed on the seating capacity in view of Covid19 pandemic are eased.

“After a pandemic situation is over, only the authorized fare can be charged from the passengers. This decision was taken with concurrence of Chairman, State Executive Committee under the Disaster Management Act, 2005,” reads the order issued by Commissioner Secretary, Transport Department, Hirdesh Kumar.

After this order, transporters in Jammu division agreed to ply their vehicles.

Chairman All J&K Transport Welfare Association T S Wazir said “We welcome the decision of the government to have increased 30 percent of passenger fare. However, we will ply public transport the day after tomorrow. We will hold a meeting with the transport operators tomorrow.”

“We have to sanitize minibuses and buses. We will ply vehicles as per the requirement. The vehicles will run on a rotation basis.”

“Government has yet to accept other demands like waiving off loan interest of the transporters, token tax, insurance, parking places for mini-buses, and three wheelers across Jammu,” he said.

Chairman of Kashmir Division’s Transporters Association, Muhammed Yosuf said “Government has allowed SRTC buses to ply in Kashmir but not public transport like mini-buses and buses. If they allow us, we will follow the Stranded Operating Procedures (SOPs).”

“Sumo and small vehicles are plying normally and coming to Srinagar from different districts of the division but minibuses and buses are not being permitted,” he added.