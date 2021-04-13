Jammu, Today's Paper
UPDATED: April 14, 2021, 12:17 AM

Passport official in Jammu arrested for taking bribe: CBI

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) Tuesday arrested a senior passport assistant in Regional Passport Office, Jammu in a bribery case.

A CBI spokesman in a statement issued here said that the accused was produced before the Court of Special Judge, CBI Cases, Jammu.

“He was arrested for demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 4000 from the complainant,” the CBI said. “A case was registered on a complaint alleging that Adarsh Kumar, a Senior Passport Assistant, Regional Passport Office, Jammu demanded a bribe for issuance of passport to the complainant.”

