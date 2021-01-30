'Patients living in Jammu's Jagti migrant camp have poor BP control'

Majority of patients screened during heart camp in Jagti migrant township in Jammu have poor BP control, blood sugar, cholesterol and triglyceride levels, experts said on Saturday.

Gauri Healthy Heart Project (GHHP) held a two-day medical camp for patients with heart diseases at Government Middle School, Jagti Migrant township, Nagrota Jammu.

The camp was organised in collaboration with Aman Movement and Helpline Humanity, an NGO based in Jagti Jammu This is the 5th camp of GHHP after conducting medical camps in Kupwara, Budgam, Pulwama and Banihal.

Founder Director, GHHP, Prof (Dr) Upendera Kaul, an internationally acclaimed cardiologist conducted the camp and 205 patients were screened. Besides complete physical examination and comprehensive history taking, patients were tested for lipid profile, BMI, blood sugar, ECG and blood pressure.

Commenting on the occasion, Dr Kaul said, “It was very concerning to see that the community living in the township which is very learned has very poor control of BP, Blood sugars, Cholesterol and triglyceride levels. This was much worse than in the other districts visited so far by us. We optimised their treatments and counselled them individually.”