PCB Chairman reviews action plan for restoration of J&K water bodies

Chairman, Pollution Control Board Suresh Chugh, Thursday reviewed the preparation of “Revised Action Plan on Restoration of Water bodies of Jammu and Kashmir” in view of the National Green Tribunal directions.

The meeting among others was attended by PCCF/Director, Soil & Water Conservation Department, P.K.Singh; PCCF/Director, Department of Environment & Remote Sensing, Dr. Neelu Gera; Chief Wildlife Warden, Suresh Kumar Gupta; CEO, CAMPA, J&K, Sarvesh Rai; CCF ( Eco-tourism), Wildlife J.Frankoi; Member Secretary, PCB, B.M. Sharma; and Deputy Director, Planning, Soil Conservation Department, Munish Dutta.

The meeting was told that the exercise of preparation of action plan for water bodies of J&K is going on for the past two months.

“Considering the importance of identification, protection and restoration of water bodies (Lakes and Ponds) of Union Territory of J&K, a detailed action plan is being prepared by the Department of Forest and allied wings,” the meeting was informed.

It was said that the water bodies are being prioritized based on the interventions required and their location, water quality status, pollution level, dumping of solid waste, catchment treatment are some of the issues that are being addressed.

The Deputy Commissioners have been directed by the NGT to hold meeting with all stakeholders for the purpose of District Environment Plan or Watershed Plan within one month. They have also been directed to ensure as far as possible to have one pond restored in each village or construct new pond, if not not there already

The action plan so prepared is to be submitted to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) Delhi for further submission to the NGT. The Chairman, JK PCB, expressed satisfaction over the progress made in the preparation of Action Plan and collecting information, as per the format provided by the CPCB, from various stake holders like Department of Forests, Department of Wildlife, Department of Soil & Water Conservation, Department of Environment & Remote Sensing etc. He said that it is a massive exercise and requires extreme coordination among the stake holders for its proper implementation