PCB chairman reviews study

Chairman Pollution Control Board, J&K, Suresh Chugh, today reviewed progress on the project on “Source Apportionment and Carrying Capacity” study being undertaken in collaboration with the Central University Jammu during a meeting held here today.

Pr. Investigator and Nodal officer, CUJ, Dr. Shweta Yadav, presented detailed progress achieved so far on the project titled “Source apportionment of aerosols and carrying capacity of Non-attainment cities of Jammu and Kashmir” for the period of March-May, 2020.

It is pertinent to mention that, JKPCB and CU Jammu have signed a MoU to create an Instrumentation Facility in CU Jammu campus for conducting “Source Apportionment” studies. Also, the JK PCB has released the first installment for the study in February. Suresh Chugh had a thorough discussion on various aspects of the project with focus on key short term targets like procurement and installation of samplers, preparation of sampling sites, hiring of manpower etc. Five locations for establishment of monitoring stations in Jammu city were finalized including Narwal, Satwari Chowk, Baribrahmana Industrial Area, Kachi Chawni and Central University Jammu.

In one of the meetings of NCAP held recently in MoEF, GoI, Prof. S.N. Tripathi of IIT Kanpur, who is an authority on Source Apportionment studies, hailed the JK PCB and CUJ as a shining example of collaboration spirit that forms bedrock of knowledge-network.

The meeting was also attended by B.M. Sharma, Member Secretary, JK PCB, Dr. Syed Nadeem Hussain, Regional Director, PCB, Jammu and Dr. Yash Pal Scientist, JKPCB among others.