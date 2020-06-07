PCCF inspects CAMPA works in Jammu forest divisions

Principal Chief Conservator of Forests, Mohit Gera conducted extensive tour of Samba, Kathua and Billawar forest divisions for inspection of CAMPA works and preparedness for monsoon plantations.

In the current year, a target of planting of 74.50 lakh plants over an area of 13,364 ha has been approved and around one-third target will be covered during the monsoon season.

The PCCF, along with Conservator of Forests, East Circle, Jammu, Samuel Changkija and CF, East Circle and other officers visited Samba forest division and inspected the Balode Nursery. He gave directions to the officers for up-gradation of nursery and operations for production of best quality saplings which can give higher survival and growth.

The staff was directed to accord preference to local species and collection of seeds from best known local sources.

He said local fruit varieties like kimbh, lasooda, amla and other wild fruits must also be included to meet the requirements of wild animals to mitigate human-animal conflict.

It was followed by the inspection of CAMPA works in Mohargarh Range. The PCCF directed to carry out inventory of survival, along with the natural regeneration, rejuvenation of root stock as well as of useful shrubs like garna, dhain and santha.

He advised the DFO to carry out aerial photography and ground survey for proper documentation of all the closures.