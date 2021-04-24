PCCF transfers 29 Range officers, Foresters

Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (PCCF) Dr Mohit Gera Saturday ordered the transfer and postings of 29 Range Officers and Foresters with immediate effect.

As per the Forest deptt order No 115, Feroz Ahmad Marazi, Forester In-charge Range Officer, Rafiabad Range, Langate Forest Division has been transferred and posted as In-charge Range Officer, North Lolab against available vacancy, Shahid Hussain Treg, Forester In-charge Range Officer, East, WUCMA has been transferred and posted as In-Charge Range Officer, Control Room Tangmarg Special Division against available vacancy, Abdul Rashid Laharwal, Forester In-charge Range Officer, SC Malhar Range, Sindh Forest Division has been transferred and posted as In-Charge Range Officer East, WUCMA vice Shahid Hussain Treg, Peerzada Masood Ahmad Shah, Forester In-charge Range Officer, Qazigund Range, Anantnag Forest Division has been transferred and posted as In-Charge Range Officer, Awantipora Range, Awantipora Forest division.

Mohammed Amin Magray, Range Officer Kuthar Range, Anantnag Forest Division has been transferred and posted as Range Officer, Qazigund Range, Anantnag Forest Division vice Peerzada Vlassod Ahmad Shah, Ghulam Mohammed Sheikh Range Officer South Pyrethrum Range, Planning and Publicity Division has been transferred and posted at Kaw Bagh Range, Seed Division, Srinagar, Mohammed Ashraf Sheikh Range Officer North Pyrethrum Range, Planning and Publicity Division has been transferred and posted at Estate Range, Urban Forestry Division, Srinagar. He will hold the additional charge of North Pyrethrum Range.

Riyaz Ahmad Warn, Range Officer Demarcation Division, Srinagar has been transferred and posted as Range Officer, Rafiabad, Langate Forest Division vice Feroz Ahmad Marazi, Syed Arshad Hussain, In-charge Range Officer Haran Range, Research Division, Srinagar has been transferred and posted at Demarcation Division, Srinagar vice Riyaz Ahmad Wani, Javed Ahmad Dar, Range Officer Tangmarg Range, Seed Division, Srinagar has been transferred and posted at Haran Range, Research Division, Srinagar, Mohammed Rafiq Bhat, Range Officer Kaw Bagh Range, Seed Division, rinagar has been transferred and posted at South Pyrethrum Range, Planning and Publicity Division.

Mushtaq Ahmad Kuchey In-charge Range Officer Agrostology Range, Bandipora has been transferred and posted as In-Charge Range Officer, Tangmarg Range, Seed Division, Ghulam Nabi Chouhan, Forester In-charge Range Officer, Shopian Range, Shopian Forest Division has been transferred and posted as In-Charge Range Officer, D H Pora Range, Kulgam Forest Division vice Fayaz Ahmad Mir.

Fayaz Ahmad Mir, Forester In-charge Range Officer, DH Pora Range, Kulgam Forest Division has been transferred and posted as In-Charge Range Officer, Shopian Range, Shopian Forest Division vice M R Ghulam Nabi Chouhan, Aijaz Ahmad Nagoo, Forester In-charge Range Officer, Boniyar Range, JV Forest Division has been transferred and posted as In-Charge Range Officer, Agrostology Range, Bandipora, Agrostology Kashmir, Rashid ud Din Pandith, Forester In-charge Range Officer, Magam Range, Langate Forest Division has been transferred and posted as In-Charge Range Officer, Uri Range, JV Forest Division vice Ghulam Mohammad Beigh, Ghulam Mohammad Beigh, Forester In-charge Range Officer, Uri Range, JV Forest Division has been transferred and posted as In-Charge Range Officer, Magam Range, Langate Forest Division vice Rashid Ud Din Pandith.

Irshad Ahmad Khan, Forester In-charge Range Officer, SC Khadniyar Range has been transferred and posted as In-Charge Range Officer, TT Range (PC Depot), Urban Forestry Division, Shafi Ahmad Wani, Range Officer Ajas Range, Bandipora Forest Division has been transferred and posted as Range Officer, Pattan Range, Special Forest Division, Tangmarg, Tariq Nazir, Forester In-charge Range Officer, Sukhnag Range, Pir Panjal Forest Division has been transferred and posted as In-Charge Range Officer, Doodganga Range, Pir Panjal Forest Division against available vacancy. He will hold the additional charge of Sukhnag Range till further orders.

Mohammed Iqbal Lone, Forester In-charge Range Officer, Pattan Range, Special Forest Division, Tangmarg has been transferred and posted as In-Charge Range Officer, Central Forest Control Room, Srinagar vice Mohammed Maqbool Mir, Syed Mosin Hanif, Forester In-charge Range Officer, (TT Range (PC Depot) has been transferred and posted as In-Charge Range Officer, SC Malhar Range, Sindh Forest Division, Manzoor Ahmad Bhat, Forester In-charge Range Officer, Harnag Range, Anantnag Forest Division has been transferred and posted at SC Bijbehara Range, Lidder Forest Division vice Masarat Ahmad Shah.

Masarat Ahmad Shah In-charge Range Officer, SC Bijbehara Range, Lidder Forest Division has been transferred and posted as In-Charge Range Officer, Harnag Range, Anantnag Forest Division, Azad Hussain Reshi, Forester In-charge Range Officer, Control Room, Bijbehara has been transferred and posted as In-charge Range Officer, Control Room, Anantnag Forest Division vice Ghulam jeelani Kanu, Khurshid Gul, Range Officer II Awantipora Range has been transferred and posted as Range Officer, Kuthar Range, Anantnag Forest Division vice Mohammed Amin Magray, Ghulam Jeelani Kanu, Forester In-charge Range Officer, Control Room, Anantnag Forest Division has been transferred and posted as In-charge Range Officer, Control Room, Bijbehara vice Azad Hussain Reshi, Mansoor Malik, Forester In-charge Range Officer, Half Wroght Factory, Baramulla will hold the additional charge as In-charge Range Officer, Boniyar Range, JV Forest Division and Mohammed Maqbool Mir, Forester In-charge Range Officer, Central Forest Control Room, Srinagar has been transferred and posted as In-charge Range Officer, Ajas Range, Bandipora Forest Division vice Shafi Ahmad Wani.

“The arrangement of assigning higher responsibility in respect of Foresters is purely on temporary basis and shall not confer any preferential right to the claim of promotion against higher post substantively, which shall be done on the basis of the recommendation of the DPC in accordance with the rules,” read the order.