PCCF visits forest areas of Udhampur, Dudu, Basantgarh

Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (PCCF) & HoFF, Dr. Mohit Gera conducted two-day tour of far-flung areas of Udhampur, Dudu and Basantgarh.

Besides, Conservator of Forests, East Circle, Jammu, Samuel Changkija, he was accompanied by various concerned officers.

During the tour, the PCCF e-inaugurated one day web based training programme organized for the front-line staff of the Forest department from Udhampur forest division.

He also inspected fire control room at division head quarter and instructed the staff to keep close vigil with cooperation of local people to prevent wild fire. He asked them to make use of locally designed fire-fighting tools like rakes, daratis, fire beaters as they are better suited to local field conditions.

Later, the PCCF long with CF East inspected the CAMPA closures of Bhangara Block in Co. 50 & Co. 55.

The tour concluded with the inspection of chain link fencing in Kirmoo in south range of Ramnagar Forest Division, where directions were issued for carrying out pruning and training of local species like Phalai & Tali and initiate assisted natural regeneration of existing stock.