PDD daily wager ends life

Not happy with getting a meager salary and endless trauma for not getting regularized, a daily wager working in Power Development Department (PDD) has reportedly committed suicide by jumping into the river Chenab in Akhnoor.

“Sohan Lal, resident of Resham Ghar was working in PDD as daily wager at Bathindi Power House,” according to trade union leader of J&K Apni Party, Ajaz Kazmi.

Kazmi said that he allegedly jumped into the Chenab River because he was not regularized. Meanwhile, SDPO Akhnoor, Ajay Sharma, confirmed, saying that “Someone has jumped into the river. We are yet to trace out his his body,” he said.