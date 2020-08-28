Jammu, Today's Paper
GK News Network
Jammu,
UPDATED: August 28, 2020, 10:56 PM

PDD extends dates of amnesty scheme for JK consumers

Representational Pic
The Power Development Department today extended dates of amnesty scheme for the electricity consumers in Jammu and Kashmir.

As per the order, the department had set August 31, 2020 to deposit the first installment which now has been extended upto September 30, 2020.

The date to deposit the second installment has been extended upto October 31, 2020. Earlier the last date for 2nd installment was September 30th.

Meanwhile, the date to deposit the third installment has also been extended to November 30, 2020. Earlier, it was October 31, 2010.

