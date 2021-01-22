PDD transfers Incharge Superintending Engineers

Power Development Department Friday ordered transfers and posting of Incharge Superintending Engineers in the department.

As per the order, Mumtaz Ahmed has been transferred and posted as Incharge Superintending Engineer, O&M Circular KPDCL, North – Sopore and SandeepSethi has been transferred and posted as Incharge Superintending Engineer, O&M Circle, JPDCL, Rajouri. The services of GhulamQadir Dar have been placed at the disposal of Managing Director, JKPDC for further posting. Santosh Kumar has been transferred and posted as Incharge Superintending Engineer, Joint Electricity Regulatory Commission, J&K. SandreshVerm Kumar has been transferred and posted as Incharge Superintending Engineer O&M Circle, JPDCL, Batote, Neeraj Sharma has been transferred and posted as Incharge Superintending Engineer, Project Circle-II, JPDCL, Jammu, Rajinder Kumar Gupta has been transferred and posted as Incharge Superintending Engineer O&M Circle-I, JPDCL, Jammu vice Incharge Superintending Engineer SandeepSethi. FazalRehmanShahdad’s services have been placed at the disposal of Managing Director, JKPDC for further posting and Sanjeev Jain has been transferred and posted as Incharge Superintending Engineer (Trading) JKPCL, J&K. He would also hold additional charge of Chief Electrical Inspector, J&K.