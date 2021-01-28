PDP cancels major political engagements in Jammu after Sethi's demise

PDP, president, Mehbooba Mufti, today cancelled her all her major political engagements due to demise of KrishanDevSethi, a close friend of late Mufti Muhammad Sayeed and last surviving member of first constituent assembly.

Earlier, Mehbooba met different delegations from Jammu, Kathua, Samba, Udhampur, Reasi, women wing and Kashmiri migrants.

She was also called in by a delegation of Lawyers Action Committee to apprise her about the issues being faced by the lawyers of J&K after abrogation of Article 370 and repeal of various laws and dissolution of various forums in lung Consumer Forum, State Human Rights Commission and Accountability Commission.

“People have high hopes for PDP and its leadership due to the strong performance in its short stint of power. In the last 20 years people have looked up at the PDP to bring them justice and peace,” said Mehbooba Mufti while speaking at the party office in Jammu.

She said “It was PDP which steered the state out of commotion and bloodshed and people are still expecting the party to stand firm and fight for their cause. This is a challenge for me and I am ready to go to any extent in order to fight for people.”

Mehbooba stressed on strengthening party structure which has suffered some setbacks due to the recent political events in Jammu and Kashmir.