'PDP fighting to safeguard constitution'

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Tuesday said its fight for the restoration of the special status of Jammu and Kashmir was not against the country but for the country and to safeguard its constitution.

PDP spokesman Firdous Ahmad Tak made the assertion while accusing the Centre of misusing its various agencies to force the party into submission after the abrogation of Article 370 in 2019.

He alleged that the recent Enforcement Directorate’s summons to party president Mehbooba Mufti was part of the Centre’s ploy to harass the PDP leadership as the party was “the last post of resistance against the Centre’s onslaught on Jammu and Kashmir”.

“We are not against this country and even the government. We are against the constitutional blunder and onslaught on Jammu and Kashmir,” Tak told reporters here, referring to the abrogation of Article 370 and bifurcation of the erstwhile state into two union territories in August 2019.

Tak, a former member of the J&K Legislative Council, said the PDP was demanding the rights guaranteed to the people of J&K within the framework of the constitution. “Our fight is not against this country but for the country and to safeguard the constitution. We are fighting for this country in Jammu and Kashmir,” he said.

About Mufti’s decision not to respond to ED summons in an alleged money-laundering case on Monday, Tak said there was no reluctance on the part of the former chief minister to join the investigation.

“We know this is another ploy of the central government which is using its agencies to silence the dissent and political resentment in J&K (against its decision),” he said. “Mehbooba Ji is not adamant but has expressed her inability to appear before the ED on such short notice (due to her prior engagements). There are other ways, the agency can have virtual conversations and they also have an office in Srinagar.”

Tak said Mufti was representing the people of Kashmir, Jammu and Ladakh and conspiracies had been hatched against her. “We all have to come together and form a united front against the onslaught and carry forward the people’s fight to its logical conclusion, he said.