'PDP vibrant due to its people-centric policies'

Peoples Democratic Party’s Women Wing Vice President Surjit Kour Thursday said that the prolific and people-centric policies of PDP had made the party a vibrant force in Jammu and Kashmir.

Addressing a function in which she was felicitated by the PDP leaders and party workers at the party office here, Kour said people in large numbers were embracing the organisation after getting disappointed by other parties which only believe in rhetoric while on ground their performance are a big zero.

Kour thanked the party functionaries for honouring her and vowed to work to make PDP a strong force and said that she would leave no stone unturned to make the party strong at the ground level.