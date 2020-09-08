People-centric governance our prime focus: LG Sinha

Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha on Tuesday said that the “people-centric governance, hassle-free and smooth public service delivery was the prime focus” of the Government.

The Lt Governor was on his visit to Udhampur District where he reviewed progress on the developmental activities being carried out in the District and interacted with scores of public delegations to take stock of their issues and developmental needs of the area.

The Lt Governor also e-inaugurated various developmental projects worth Rs 23.40 cr and laid e-foundation for projects of Water Supply Schemes costing Rs 5.17 cr.

He was accompanied by BVR Subrahmanyam; Chief Secretary; Sanjeev Verma, Divisional Commissioner, Jammu; Mukesh Singh, IGP Jammu, HoDs of various departments and other senior officers.

Reiterating Government’s commitment for prompt redressal of people grievances, the Lt Governor directed the concerned officers to take comprehensive measures to improve public service delivery and adopt proactive approach for ensuring more responsive public grievance redressal.

Laying special focus on the saturation of schemes run by the Central and the UT Government, the Lt Governor directed the concerned officers to take all the requisite measures to ensure 100% coverage of eligible beneficiaries under Centrally Sponsored & individual beneficiary oriented schemes being implemented in J&K.

For ensuring saturation of various beneficiary oriented schemes, the Lt Governor directed the concerned officers to roll out a comprehensive mechanism to take the benefit of Jan Abhiyan programme for mass contact, which is being held from 10th September to 30th September, 2020.

He also reviewed the progress on Jal Jeevan Mission and directed for speeding up the process of its implementation to cover targeted households of the district to achieve the large goal i.e 100% coverage across the UT well ahead of envisaged completion date of National Mission.

He stressed on maintaining close coordination among all the departments for time bound completion of works under execution.

At the outset, Deputy Commissioner, Udhampur, Dr Piyush Singla, gave a detailed presentation on the overall developmental scenario of the District.

During the review meeting, the Lt Governor enquired about the present status of various developmental projects across the District and timelines for their completion. He also sought detailed report on the implementation of beneficiary oriented schemes like Kissan Credit Card, PM-KISAN; Ayushmaan Bharat; Social Welfare Schemes; Solid Waste Management Project; Panchayat and ULB functionality; Public Grievance Redrassal; status of Udhampur to Chenani NH-44 and other projects of public importance.