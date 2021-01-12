'People desperately need popular Govt as admin paralysed in J&K'

Jammu and Kashmir Apni Party (JKAP) president Syed Mohammed Altaf Bukhari on Tuesday advocated the early restoration of statehood and holding of assembly elections in the Union Territory, asserting that the people desperately need a popular government as the present administration is “paralysed”.

Bukhari also pitched for the immediate restoration of the 4G internet mobile service, stipend for unemployed educated youth, release of arrested youth and rehabilitation policy for “misguided” youth who are returning to the mainstream after shunning the path of violence.

Making a fervent appeal to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the former minister said, “We are waiting for the fulfillment of the promise made to us from the floor of Parliament that the statehood to J-K would be restored. “We want our identity back,” Bukhari, who was flanked by senior party leaders from both Kashmir and Jammu regions, told reporters here after felicitating party candidates and independents who successfully contested the recently held District Development Council (DDC) elections.