People have rejected NC, PDP: RSS leader

Senior RSS leader Indresh Kumar, who heads Muslim Rashtriya Manch (MRM) Tuesday claimed that people of Jammu and Kashmir have rejected political leaders including those from National Conference, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and other parties.

“One thing has been proven that when Article 370 and 35A were revoked and these leaders were detained, no one protest against their detention. To their utter shock, these leaders after being released from custody were not welcomed by people. The people have rejected them, not only in Kashmir, but in Jammu, too,” said Kumar, addressing a convention here.

He said PDP President, Mehbooba Mufti announced in her first press conference after her release that she will not hold tricolor, and it triggered resentment within her party.

Similarly, he said, National Conference President, Farooq Abdullah said Kashmir “is more protected under the shadow of China.”

“There is an uprising against Farooq Abdullah in NC. Both these leaders have faced rejection,” Kumar said. “They wanted to boycott District Development Council (DDC) polls but there was resentment among their workers who did not agree with the decision, compelling them to contest the polls,” he said.

Kumar said: “If Farooq Abdullah has to work against the country, it is better he should leave J&K and the nation and go to China. Similarly, if Mehbooba does not want to hold tricolour, she should also leave J&K and go to Pakistan or any other country because dual citizenship and two constitutions have ended in J&K and it will not change in future.”

With regard to worries of people about new land laws, the RSS leader said” “People should not worry about their lands or jobs. They will get more cost of their land which will lead to prosperity. No one can force them to sell land,” he said.