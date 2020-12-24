People's verdict during DDC polls loud and clear: Congress

Saying that the verdict of people during recently held District Development Councils (DDCs) was loud and clear, Jammu and Kashmir Congress Party Chief, Ghulam Ahmed Mir, on Thursday said that 15 districts would have non-BJP DDCs.

“We were fighting against the divisive forces in Jammu and Kashmir and the verdict is clear for Delhi now,” Mir told reporters here. Speaking to media persons at the party office, Mir said the recent DDC poll results have disclosed that the BJP will confine to five districts of Jammu region whereas it may not be able to get any DDC in Kashmir. Out of 280 seats in J&K, Mir said: “BJP has won over 70 DDC seats, majority from four districts of Jammu district, while there was non-BJP vote in rest of 16 districts of J&K.” After Jammu, Udhampur, Kathua and Udhampur, the BJP has gained 8 DDC seats in Doda even as their former MLA Shakti Parihar has been defeated by the People’s Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD) candidate.

Other than BJP, anyone can become chairman of the DDC in the districts where the BJP has failed to get majority votes, he said.

“J&K will have non-BJP chairmen in 15 districts. How will they face the people then?” he said.

He said that “Through the DDC elections, the people of J&K have given their response to Delhi on their decision of making constitutional changes and downgrading the erstwhile state into a Union Territory and its bifurcation.”

He said “The people have participated in good numbers in these elections through which they have given them signals.”