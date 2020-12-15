Phase-VII DDC Polls | Admin gears for holding Phase-VII of DDC polls

Jammu and Kashmir administration has geared up for holding phase-VII of District Development Polls in Jammu region.

According to officials, a total of 95 polling parties were today dispatched for Phase VII of District Development Council &Panchayat by Elections being held in twin DDC constituencies viz Udhampur –II and Tikri.

The staff was deployed amid heavy security under the supervision of District Panchayat Election Officer, Dr Piyush Singla.

As per DEA, Fifty polling parties have been deployed for Udhampur-II and 45 for Tikri DDC constituencies. Adequate number of security personnel from Jammu and Kashmir Police and paramilitary forces were deployed along with the polling parties.

Assistant Commissioner Revenue, Viqar Ahmed Giri, Assistant Commissioner Development, Mushtaq Chowdhary, Assistant Regional Transport Officer, Rachna Sharma, ROs, Zonal and Sector Magistrates besides otehrs were present on the occasion.