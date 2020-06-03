Piping ceremony: DGP decorates newly promoted officers

J&K Director General of Police (DGP), Dilbag Singh on Wednesday decorated newly promoted Dy.SsP at a function held at police headquarters here.

The officers who were decorated with ranks include Inderjit Singh and Manoj Kumar.

On the occasion, the DGP congratulated the officers and their families and expressed his hope they will strive to work with same dedication for people and department.

SJM Gillani, ADGP (Coord) PHQ and other senior officers were present on the occasion. The officers wished them luck for future assignments. Both these officers are posted in the police headquarters.