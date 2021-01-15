Pipping ceremony for promoted rural traffic police officials held

Traffic Department Rural, Jammu today hosted a Pipping ceremony for the promoted officials.

Senior Superintendent Police, Traffic Rural Jammu, Mohan Lal Kaith, decorated the officers/officials, who were recently promoted by the Zonal Police Headquarters Jammu.

The promoted officers/officials are ASI Bodh Raj as Sub Inspector, HCs Hardev Singh and Khem Raj as ASIs, Sgcts Vijay Kumar, Shakoor Ahmed and Sanjay Kumar as Head constables.

The SSP congratulated the newly promoted officers /officials and their families. He advised the promoted officials to serve the people with honesty and win praise for the J & K Police Department. Yashbir Singh, DySP (T) Samba-Kathua was also present at the rank ceremony.