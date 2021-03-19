'Planting trees a divine act'

Director General of Police Dilbag Singh Friday said that trees and forests are considered an integral part of the local culture and planting trees regarded a divine act.

A statement of Police issued here said that speaking at the launch of a plantation drive by J&K Police in collaboration with ‘Peepal Saves People Foundation Trust’ at Sunjwan Police Training Centre, the DGP, who was the chief guest on the occasion, said that trees were very important part of our lives and not only satisfied the needs of the humans but also contributed in huge ways to the environment.

He said that the trees which were planted in the campus on Friday would provide refreshing and pleasing environment in the coming times for the policemen.

The DGP said that the J&K Police had launched plantation drives at a number of police complexes across Jammu and Kashmir.

He said planting trees should be adopted and encouraged to protect the environment.

Recalling his childhood days, Singh said that trees were great source of enjoyment, exercise and playing activities.

“The Peepal and Banyan trees are in fact embedded in our childhood memories,” he said.

The DGP in his address congratulated ‘Peepal Saves People Foundation Trust’ for taking up the initiative of planting the Peepal trees and said that J&K Police would provide support to the foundation as and when required.

The plantation drive was launched by planting fruit and Peepal saplings.

The J&K Police statement said that earlier, the founder president of ‘Peepal Saves People Foundation Trust’ Pritam Singh gave a detailed briefing regarding the work of the foundation.

He said that more than 7000 peepal saplings had been planted in schools, colleges, universities, hospitals, Police and Army areas, government and other public places in Jammu and Kashmir.

He said that the main objective of planting Peepal saplings was to create an environment free from pollution.

The J&K Police statement said that Commandant IRP 14th Bn Anita Sharma in her welcome address thanked the foundation for taking up the plantation drive in the Police training campus.

She thanked the DGP for launching the plantation drive and briefed about various training programmes conducted at the centre.

The J&K Police statement said that earlier on his arrival, the DGP was received by ADGP Armed J&K A K Choudhary, SSP Jammu, COs of different Jammu-based battalions, AIsG of Police Headquarter and engineers of Police Construction Division.

The DGP, ADGP Armed A K Choudhary and other police officers planted the fruit and Peepal Saplings in the campus.