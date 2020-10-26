Police books advocate in Jammu

Police on Monday confirmed that they have booked an advocate for what it termed hurting the religious sentiments of a community.

Police sources said advocate Deepika Singh Rajawat has been booked under sections 295A and 505 (b) (2) of the IPC for creating enmity and hatred between different classes of people.

Last week, Rajawat had sought police help to disperse a small mob of slogan shouting protesters who had gathered outside her house after she made the social media comment.

She had come into limelight in January 2018 when she represented the family of the 8-year old tribal Bakarwal girl who was raped and later murdered in Rasana village in Kathua district.