Police fines over 300 people for not wearing face masks in Jammu

Continuing their drive against people not following COVID norms, police today panelized more than 300 people for not wearing face masks in a special drive from the last two days.

Police said that during two days of drive, they have fined approximately over 300 persons for not wearing face masks on March 24-25, 2021. “Total fine imposed amounts to Rs 145100. Jammu Police has put in great efforts on its part to strictly implement the orders of administrative authorities regarding COVID 19 measures,” a police official said. Jammu Police also appealed to all citizens to follow proper guidelines, maintain social distancing, wear proper masks and avoid crowded places by making announcements at busy market places, chowks etc.

It is also warned that those found violating the COVID 19 guidelines in the district will be strictly dealt under law.