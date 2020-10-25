Police foil protests outside PDP's Jammu office

Police on Sunday foiled protest demonstrations outside the office of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) here.

Several youth who had taken out a motorbike rally assembled outside the office of the PDP, amid sloganeering against the party President Mehbooba Mufti who had said that she would not raise tricolor till the erstwhile J&K flag was returned. The protesting youth tried to hoist tricolor at the PDP office, but they were stopped by the police from entering the office, following which a minor scuffle broke out between the two sides.

After arguments, the protesters were forced to leave the spot. Later, another group of protesters including ABVP activists reached outside the PDP office.

They forced their entry into the park outside PDP office and tried to bring down the PDP flag and hoist tricolor. As the police tried to prevent the protesters from removing the PDP flag, one of the protesters threw paint on the party’s poster with pictures of the party President.

The police later pushed the agitating youth out of the area, said an eyewitness, adding some of the protestors were bundled into a police vehicle. However, some youth hoisted a tricolor outside the PDP office. “We have not detained anyone. However, police patrolling has been increased in the area,” said SDPO Gandhi Nagar, Parshotam Mangi.

The PDP spokesperson, Firdous Tak said the portests were an “act of frustration and part of conspiracy” through which the ruling party was trying to divert the attention of people from real issues.

“The only thing which is being offered to the people across the country is hyper nationalism and Kashmir bashing,” he said. “It is an opportune time that the administration shall play a fair role by taking action against these miscreants. Over the past few months, the mob violence and mob attacks have become a common phenomena in Jammu and its surroundings.”