Jammu
Editor Online
UPDATED: May 23, 2019, 12:08 AM

Police installs CCTV cameras in border town of Rajouri

Editor Online
UPDATED: May 23, 2019, 12:08 AM

The Jammu and Kashmir Police has installed CCTV cameras at 10 exit and entry points in the border town of Rajouri, an official said Wednesday.

The locations selected for installation of CCTV cameras were finalised by a team of police officials to monitor movement and activities of anti-social elements, he said.

Trending News

Govt lifts highway restrictions

Kashmir remembers Mirwaiz Farooq, A G Lone on their anniversaries

Amarnath Yatra-2019 |Governor chairs high level meet, reviews security arrangements

Advisor Sharma discusses highway issues with experts

The decision to install CCTV cameras was taken during a recent security review meeting of district police.

“The police has stepped up the present security setup of Rajouri district. We have covered 10 sensitive as well as entry and exit points of border town under CCTV network,” Rajouri SSP Yougal Manhas said. 

Related News