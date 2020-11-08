Police sympathetic towards local youth who joined militancy: DGP

Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbag Singh Sunday said Police and other forces had maintained a sympathetic attitude towards local youth who join militant ranks but later chose to leave the path of violence and destruction.

The DGP, who was chief guest on the medal and prize distribution ceremony of the ‘Kathua Half Marathon: Run for unity and against drugs’, said about half a dozen militants surrendered during live gunfights during the past month, reposing trust in the J&K Police and other forces.

He said about two dozen youth had already shunned the path of violence and were making good living with their parents and family.

“During live gunfights, surrendering of militants shows the trust which J&K Police along with other forces has built,” Singh said and appealed youth of J&K to stay away from social crimes, violence and drugs and advised them to make use their energy in a positive direction.

The DGP said the forces had maintained peaceful situation in J&K and that the upcoming Panchayat, BDC and DDC by-polls would be conducted in a secure environment.