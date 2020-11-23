Jammu, Today's Paper
UPDATED: November 24, 2020, 1:17 AM

Police Telecom Hqrs organises debate on rights awareness

J&K Police Telecom Headquarters Monday organised a debate competition on the human rights awareness at the APHQ Gunshan ground.

The debate was held on “The evolving role of Police in the wake of COVID pandemic and lockdown implementation’.

The different J&K Police wings – PHQ, Security, Crime, CID, Traffic and Telecom participated in the competition.

The debate was conducted under the chairmanship of Davinder Pal Singh, Director Police Telecom, J&K.

After the culmination of the function Singh distributed cash prizes among the winners. The first, second and third prize was given to Inspector Raj Kumar of CID Jammu, SI Sumit Mangotra of Crime Headquarters Jammu and women constable Sayida Akhter of Security Jammu.

IGP Headquarters Technical Services (PHQ) Garib Das was the chief guest.

Anita Sharma, SSP Commandant IRP 14 Bn; Muhammad Shabir SO to Commandant General HG CD, J&K Jammu and Shakeel Kachroo, SSP Telecom Jammu were present on the occasion.

