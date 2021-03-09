Policeman kills wife, father-in-law, mother-in-law in Jammu

A policeman shot dead his wife and in-laws at their home in Allora village of Jammu with his service rifle following which he was arrested by the police, officials said today.

“Today on 9-03-2021 an information was received at PP Mandal Phallain that one person namely Rajinder Kumar who is serving in police has fired upon his wife and in-laws namely Seema devi( wife), Romesh kumar( father in law) and Raj Kumari (mother in law) at their home in Allora village with his service weapon,” said a police spokesman, in a statement.

“As a result this, his mother in law succumbed on spot where as both father in law and wife shifted to GMC jammu in seriously injured conditions. All three have succumbed to injuries.”

He said that a case has been registered at police station Satwari.

“Acting swiftly, a team of PS Satwari with active assistance from concerned PS/PP arrested accused from Gajansoo. Further investigation of the case is going on,” said the statement.