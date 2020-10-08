Political parties oppose move

J&K political parties on Thursday opposed Union Home Ministry’s directive to J&K to impose property tax in the Union Territory, seeking its rollback.

National Conference, General Secretary, Ali Mohammed Sagar after abrogating J&K’s specia;l status, New Delhi was taking every decision on its own in J&K.

“The worst has already come and the new order like changes in revenue laws, domicile law and property tax are the supplements to the August 5 decision. They want to give impression in the country that they have implemented every law which was not possible before 5 August 2019,” he said.

Opposing imposition of the property tax, chief spokesperson, Congress, Ravinder Sharma said the government was only imposing taxes in J&K. “It is not possible for people to bear this additional burden,” he said. “They imposed the taxes to silence the people. The decision is against the interest of people.”

Senior Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) leader, Abdul Rehman Veeri described property tax as anti-people.

“The financial condition of Jammu and Kashmir is not good. Earlier too, this law was opposed. It is not a good decision and will put people under financial burden,” he said.

Apni Party appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to rollback the decision. “It is an absurd idea to collect tax from people who have lost their businesses,” said the party spokesperson Javed Hussain Beig.

“For different reasons”, Beig said, financial condition of Jammu and Kashmir was not good to carry additional burden of taxes.

BJP’s General Secretary (organization), Ashok Koul said that he was busy with Ladakh election.