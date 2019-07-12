Jammu
Ishrat Butt
UPDATED: July 13, 2019, 1:52 AM

Poonch: 10 vehicles seized for violating norms

Taking action against drivers indulging in violating norms, especially overloading, Traffic police Friday seized ten vehicles on the Mandi road, besides fining several others.

A team led by District Traffic Inspector, Maqsood Ahmed, laid a checkpoint on Poonch-Mandi road and intercepted a number of vehicles, an official said, adding that ten vehicles were found plying without prerequisite documents and were seized.

Inspector Maqsood Ahmed said that such surprise checking points are laid on a regular basis in the area to take action against violators.

He appealed to the general public to not allow their minor children to drive vehicles.

