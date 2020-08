A teenage boy drowned in a river in Siyalan village of this district on Monday.

The deceased has been identified as 13-year-old Murtaza Ahmed Malik, son of Mukhtar Malik. A police official said the boy was taking a bath in the river when he slipped and fell into the river.

“People present at the spot raised hue and cry and tried to save him. But his body was traced in the river later,” said the official.