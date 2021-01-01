Power shutdown

In order to carry out various upgradation/repair works, the power supply to Part of Talab Tillo, Kabir Coloby, Basant Bihar, Manorma Bihar, Hazori Bagh, Colonel Colony, Poonch House, Priyadarshini Lane, Top Paloura, Part of Barnai and adjoining areas fed from 33KV Canal-Toph Line emanating from 132/33KV Grid Station Canal shall remain affected on January 02 from 10 am to 12 noon.

Similarly, the power supply to Mandal, Guraha, Raya, Smailpur and its adjoining areas fed from 33KV Mandal line emanating from 132/33KV Grid Station BB-II shall remain affected on January 02 from 09 am to 03 pm.