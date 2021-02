Power shutdown

In order to carry out various upgradation/repair works, the power supply to Dewal, Tilla, Sukraka Kishanpur and Billawar fed from 33/11 KV R/StnPhinter shall remain affected on February 03, 05 and 07 from 9.30 am to 4.30 pm.

Similarly, the power supply to Billawar, Mandli, Phinter, Parnalla and adjoining areas of Duggan fed from 132/33 KV Grid Station Mahanpur shall remain affected on February 03, 05 and 07 from 9.30 am to 4.30 pm.

Likewise, the power supply to Balli Gulaba, Nathal, Jalada, Sandal, Ghar, Majhoor, Dori, Dager and adjoining areas fed from 33/11KV Receiving Station Balli Gulaba shall remain affected on February 03 from 10 am to 03 pm.