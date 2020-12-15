Prasanna gets additional charge of MD JPDCL

The General Administration Department (GAD) has given additional charge of Managing Director, Jammu Power Distribution Corporation Limited (JPDCL) to Prasanna Ramaswamy G.

In an order issued here, Managing Director, Jammu Power Distribution Corporation Limited Yasha Mudgul has been transferred, and will await further orders of adjustment in the GAD.

At her place, Director of Census Operations/Director of Citizen Registration (DCR), J&K, Parsanna Ramaswamy G will hold the charge in addition to his own duties, till further orders.