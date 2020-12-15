Jammu, Today's Paper
GK News Network
Jammu,
UPDATED: December 15, 2020, 11:57 PM

Prasanna gets additional charge of MD JPDCL

GK News Network
Jammu,
UPDATED: December 15, 2020, 11:57 PM
Greater Kashmir

The General Administration Department (GAD) has given additional charge of Managing Director, Jammu Power Distribution Corporation Limited (JPDCL) to Prasanna Ramaswamy G.

In an order issued here, Managing Director, Jammu Power Distribution Corporation Limited Yasha Mudgul has been transferred, and will await further orders of adjustment in the GAD.

Trending News

4G internet absence mars J&K's commerce, tourism, education: JKCSF

Photo Source: KNO

MBBS students stage protest

Deputy Commissioner audits Covid19 deaths at Anantnag

KNS cancels all media cards

At her place, Director of Census Operations/Director of Citizen Registration (DCR), J&K, Parsanna Ramaswamy G will hold the charge in addition to his own duties, till further orders.

Related News