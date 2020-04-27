Prepare comprehensive strategy for post May 3 scenario: LG to officers

Lieutenant Governor (LG), Girish Chandra Murmu Monday called for preparing a comprehensive strategy for the post May 3 scenario in advance to combat COVID19 pandemic in Jammu and Kashmir.

The LG was chairing a meeting on COVID19 control efforts at Raj Bhavan soon after the interaction with the Prime Minister, NarendraModi, through video conferencing, to discuss the emerging situation and plan ahead for tackling the COVID19 pandemic.

The LG underlined the importance of continued efforts at all levels of the administration in fight against coronavirus and asked the officers to formulate an effective rapid response mechanism so that pro-active steps can be taken to deal with any emerging situation.