Prepare master plan, address security concerns: DGP tells engineering staff

In order to review the working of Police Construction Division (PCD), the Director General of Police J&K, Dilbag Singh Wednesday chaired a meeting of senior police officers and engineers of PCD in the conference hall of Police Headquarters here today.

He took stock of completed and under progress construction work at various places in the UT.

The meeting was attended by ADGP Hqrs. PHQ J&K AG. Mir, IGP Hqrs. PHQ J&K GareebDass, AIG Building PHQJaved Iqbal Mattoo, Chief Accounts Officer PHQ Amit Mahajan, Executive Engineer SajadNaquib, Assistant Executive EngineersAshiq Ahmad Malik,Neeraj Gupta andAshiq Ahmad. During the meeting threadbare discussions were held on completed as well as under-construction projects.

Speaking on the occasion, the DGP directed the officers concerned to speed up the work on pending constructions which was slowed down due to pandemic and added that we have to work at faster speed.

He directed them to visit all the sites and ensure that work is going as per plans. He said that layout, master plans of all projects should be prepared and approved well in time so that the resources, landscape could be managed properly and added that future requirements of addition, alteration should be kept in mind while taking up new projects.

The DGP directed the officers to address security concerns while taking up restoration or construction of new projects at all Police establishments including police colonies and campuses. He directed them to incorporate technology including CCTVs for management of security. He stressed upon the quality of work and time-bound completion of all projects.

The DGP directed officers of PCD to detail a team of experts who will visit the police colonies, campuses, and other places to identify the urgent requirements of different kinds of work. He asked them to coordinate with the unit heads and chalk out the plans of improvement of basic facilities for the jawans. He directed them to check the satisfaction level of user units prior to starting of the project and after completing the project which in turn will improve the working.

Executive Engineer, Sajad Naquib assisted by other engineers gave a detailed Powerpoint presentation to the DGP about the project completed and in hand.