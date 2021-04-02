Presence of 2 leopards in Bahu Conservation Reserve scare locals

Wildlife Department has kept traps and two cages in Bahu Conservation Reserve after sighting of two leopards by the locals in a residential locality.

From nearly a week, the locals claim that they are scared and no one goes out of their homes after 6 PM.

“We have confined ourselves to the four walls of our homes and our children are scared. The leopards killed a dog and wounded another,” one of the residents said.

Another local said that the leopards come to their locality during night compelling the residents to restrict their movements.

Pointing his figure towards the dense forest downward on the other-side of the locality, the local resident said: “They (the two leopards) live in the nearby forest and come out during nights and this has frightened us.”

Wildlife Warden of Bahu Conservation Reserve, Anil Attri told Greater Kashmir that the leopards are in their habilitation and the residential areas developed close to it.

He said that they came to know that the leopard has taken away a dog after entering into a locality. “We have laid two cages and deployed our officials for night patrolling in the area,” said the officials of the wildlife department.