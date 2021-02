J&K Employees Joint Action Committee (EJAC), president Mohammed Rafique Rather Sunday stressed on the need to preserve and promote mother tongue.

In a press release, Rafique Rather said, “International day of mother tongue is being observed globally which reminds us about the importance of mother tongue.”

“It reminds us about the need to preserve and protect language, culture and heritage especially in the era of cultural erosion through internet and social media platforms,” he said.