Jammu
Yogesh Sagotra
Jammu,
UPDATED: July 8, 2019, 11:31 PM

President Kovind may visit Kargil on July 26

Yogesh Sagotra
Jammu,
UPDATED: July 8, 2019, 11:31 PM
File Photo

President Ram NathKovind, who is also supreme commander of armed forces, may join celebrations lined up for Kargil Victory Day at Drass War Memorial, Kargil in Jammu and Kashmir on July 26.

As per sources, the union government has planned mega weeklong events to mark the 20th anniversary of the victory in ‘Op Vijay’ in Kargil War at Drass and New Delhi.

Trending News

'Curbs on highway reduced to 2 hrs only'

Hajj 2019 | 304 pilgrims leave for Madina

Video| Kashmir: First batch of 7500 Amarnath pilgrims flagged off from Baltal base camp

FM radio station set up at Baltal to keep pilgrims updated

Amarnath yatra means more than business for local service providers

The theme of this year is ‘Remember, Rejoice and Renew’.

Sources said that President Ram NathKovind may join the celebrations at Drass on July 26 while events are also planned at the National War Memorial, Delhi, from July 27, where Prime Minister will participate.

Earlier on Sunday, Chief Secretary BVR Subrahmanyam visited the Drass War Memorial and took stock of arrangements put in place for the day and for the President’s possible visit.

Latest News

Amarnath Yatra crosses 1 lakh mark in 8 days

Another batch of 304 Hajj pilgrims leaves for Saudi Arabia

Amarnath Yatra security 'against people of Kashmir': Mehbooba

Amid manpower shortage, Govt allows 26 absentee doctors to rejoin duty

The Chief Secretary also held a meeting with senior officers of the Army, Administration, Police and the security forces, while paying tributes to those who lost their lives in Kargil.

Related News