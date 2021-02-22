Price hike, property tax|Congress' march towards Raj Bhavan foiled

Many Congress leaders were today detained by Pacca Danga police when they were trying to march towards Raj Bhavan against imposition of property tax and hike in petrol and diesel prices.

However, they were set free later by the police.

Led by senior leaders including Raman Bhalla, Yogesh Sawhney, Manmohan Singh, the Congress leaders staged a dharna at Kachi Chawni area of Jammu’s old city in protest against the price rise of LPG, petrol and diesel, besides imposition of property tax.

To highlight their demands, the protesting Congress Party leaders marched towards Raj Bhavan from Kachi Chawni when they were stopped by the police contingent.

Following a minor scuffle with the police force, PCC chief spokesperson Ravinder Sharma told Greater Kashmir, “Many senior leaders including Raman Bhalla, Yogesh Sawheny, Manmohan Singh, women wing leaders and youth president were detained by Pacca Danga police. We were not allowed to proceed.” The detained leaders were freed later.

“The protest was mainly against imposition of property tax. It is tax terrorism forced on the people of J&K. The Congress party will fight against exposition of people,” Sharma added.