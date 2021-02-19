Principal Secretary to LG for promotion of digital initiatives on social media

Principal Secretary to the Lieutenant Governor, Nitishwar Kumar today conducted a review meeting to assess progress on various development projects and digital initiatives by departments and district administrations of J&K, here at the Civil Secretariat today. Kumar directed for promotion of digital initiatives on social media.

During the meeting, Deputy Commissioners shared the status of progress on various digital initiatives of their respective districts.

The chair was informed that in Jammu division, Hoshiyaar and Madadgaar apps of Kathua would be ready for trials next week. The e-Darbar app of Ramban would be subjected to pilot run next week in Gool. The mobile application of Project Insaaniyat, of Reasi, is also expected to be demonstrated by next Thursday. Trials of e-Samadhaan app of Samba are already underway post which it would be launched for the public.

From Kashmir Division, the Ittelah app of Budgam is already under review by Google Play Store, and can be launched any time after the review. Similarly, Deputy Commissioner Budgam informed that the Imdaad app is almost ready..

Projects of other districts were also found to be on schedule and their progress was found satisfactory by the Principal Secretary. He directed that once launched, these mobile applications and their respective services be promoted on social media.

Administrative Secretaries and representatives from various departments participated in the second half of the meeting and shared the status of progress made by their respective departments.