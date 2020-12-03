Jammu, Today's Paper
GK News Network
Samba,
UPDATED: December 4, 2020, 12:11 AM

Principal Secy to LG tours Samba

Principal Secretary to Lieutenant Governor, Nitishwar Kumar Thursday conducted a tour of Samba district and inspected the proposed sites for establishment of District Youth Centre under the Mission Youth Jammu and Kashmir, besides reviewing functioning of the District Employment and Counseling Centre.

Chief Executive Officer, Mission Youth J&K, Syed Abid Rasheed Shah accompanied the Principal Secretary during the visit.

The DYCs have been conceived to be spaces for providing state-of-the-art facilities in modern plush ambiences for the youth to facilitate actualising their unique skill and potential.

These multipurpose utilities have been proposed to be the fulcrum of activities in Mission Youth going to be implemented in the entire Jammu and Kashmir.

The Lieutenant Governor had launched this prestigious initiative on 31 October 2020 at SKICC Srinagar also chairing a day-long workshop for strategising the modalities for youth engagement and outreach in J&K.

