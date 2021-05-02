Jammu, Latest News
GK Web Desk
Srinagar,
UPDATED: May 2, 2021, 2:59 PM

Probe ordered into death 'due to oxygen shortage' at ASCOMS Jammu

The members of the committee were expected to report at ASCOMS hospital, Sidhra at 11.00 a.m. today for further course of action.
File Photo
File Photo

Divisional Commissioner Jammu Dr Raghav Langar has constituted a probe to enquire into the circumstances leading to the death of a COVID-19 patient at ASCOMS Jammu who allegedly succumbed ‘due to shortage of oxygen’.

A video wherein the relatives of the deceased accuse the hospital administration for “snapping” the oxygen supply to her, went viral on Saturday prompting authorities to take notice of the incident.

Quoting an order, news agency GNS reported that the committee of officers/domain experts including Director Industries and Commerce, Jammu/Member of the committee was constituted vide govt. order no. 341-JK (GAD) of 2021 dated 17.04.2021 – to ensure adequate and timely supply of Medical Oxygen.

Director Health Service, Jammu and Superintendent Engineer Mechanical Engineering Department, Jammu have been asked to assist the enquiry officer from amongst the committee members during the proceeding of the enquiry.

The members of the committee had been directed to report at ASCOMS hospital, Sidhra at 11.00 a.m. today for further course of action.

