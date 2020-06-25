Probe ordered into KVIB 'irregularities'

Commissioner Secretary, Industries and Commerce, Government, Manoj Kumar Dwivedi has ordered a probe into the irregularities, corruption and immoral activities in Jammu and Kashmir Khadi Village and Industries Board (KVIB).

“Director, Planning Industries and Commerce Department, Syed ShabirShafi, has been appointed as an inquiry officer to the enquire into the complaint furnished by All India Forum for surveillance and monitoring for functions, funds and finances, New Delhi highlighting irregularities, corrupt and immoral activities in Jammu and Kashmir Khadi Village and Industries Board (KVIB),” reads the order issued by Commissioner Secretary, Manoj Kumar Dwivedi.

Dwivedi has directed the inquiry officer to furnish his recommendations to the administrative department within one month.