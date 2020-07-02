Jammu, Today's Paper
GK News Network
Jammu,
UPDATED: July 2, 2020, 11:55 PM

Produce high quality food crops for better marketing: Navin Choudhary

GK News Network
Jammu,
UPDATED: July 2, 2020, 11:55 PM
File Photo of Navin Kumar Choudhary

Principal Secretary Agriculture, Navin Kumar Choudhary Thursday said that production of food crops matching quality parameters of big food chains and food processing units is the prerequisite for better marketing and high returns to the farmers.

He said this while visiting Haldi Ram’s Processing Unit (Anantjeet Nutriments) at Bari Brahmana, Jammu.

Trending News

Fortis, Aryans conduct webinar on stress management

Greater Kashmir

DC Kulgam meets officers, transporters

JCC demands pending wages, regularization of employees

DC Bandipora urges farmers to participate in 'KissanPakhwada'

Speaking on the occasion, Principal Secretary directed the concerned officers to facilitate the farmers and growers in terms of providing  high quality seeds, required machinery, technical support, transportation, cold storage facilities etc to enable them to produce raw material of international standards meeting the requirements of big food chains.

He further asked to strengthen the supply chain and scale up cultivation of high quality food crops.

He also emphasised the importance of having regular interactions of the stake holders that is farmers, market players and departmental officers which will be beneficial to all and help in providing much needed market linkages to producers/farmers. It was apprised that about 200 quintals of potato L R variety is being supplied to the farmers this year which is used especially for Potato Chips production and area will be expanded next cropping season by involving more societies of growers as well as individual farmers.

Latest News
Representational Pic

8 UP police personnel killed in encounter with criminals in Kanpur

PM Modi visited one of the forward locations in Leh on Friday. Image source: Twitter/BJP

Days after violent face-off with China, PM Modi reaches Ladakh on surprise visit

Migrant labourers being tested for COVID-19 before boarding buses for their native states arranged by the J&K government in Hawal area of Srinagar. Mubashir Khan/GK File

Single-day spike of 20,903 COVID-19 cases in India, total tally climbs to 6,25,544

File Photo of Saroj Khan/GK

Veteran Bollywood choreographer Saroj Khan passes away

Later, Naveen Choudhary also visited the Nav Bharat Flour Mill Bari Brahamana where he was shown drying, grinding /pulverizing unit/ automatic packaging system. Products like Atta, Suji, Maida, Bran etc. are being processed there in large quantity. Principal Secretary instructed the departmental officers to make provision of high quality seeds of vegetables and cereals to the farmers so that they can cater to the specific needs of food processing industry and are compensated with handsome price for their produce.

Related News