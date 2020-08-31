Progress on establishment of SWMP, land issues reviewed in Jammu

Divisional Commissioner Jammu, Sanjeev Verma today chaired a meeting of Deputy Commissioners to review the progress on establishment of Solid Waste Management Plants and land acquisition for Kendriya Vidyalayas in the Districts of the Division.

The meeting was attended by Director Urban Local Bodies, Jammu, Deputy Commissioner Kendriya Vidyalayas, besides senior functionaries of Pollution Control Board, Jammu Municipal Corporation and other concerned, while Deputy Commissioners of Jammu Division along with other concerned officers attended the meeting through video conferencing.

The Deputy Commissioners informed that some solid waste plants are functional in the Districts, while the land has been identified for setting up more Solid Waste Management Plants.

It was informed that most of the sites in the Districts have been approved after joint verifications of concerned officers and land has been transferred in favour of concerned departments, while the District Administrations are in process of preparing revenue papers for pending land issues.

The Div Com directed for conducting joint verification on identified sites for further proceedings. He also asked the DCs to transfer the land of approved sites to the concerned department.

Meanwhile, the Div Com also reviewed the progress on land issues of Kendriya Vidyalayas in the Districts.

The Deputy Commissioners apprised the Div Com that land has been identified for setting up of KVs in the Districts. It was informed that in most of the cases land has been transferred while the process of preparing revenue papers for pending land is in progress. It was also informed that District Administrations have also identified temporary buildings in the Districts to make KVs functional.

The Divisional Commissioner directed the DCs to expedite the process for land identification for all the proposed SWM projects and KVs. He also directed the concerned officers to conduct joint inspection at identified sites for final approvals.