Jammu, Today's Paper
GK News Network
Jammu,
UPDATED: June 28, 2020, 3:59 AM

Progress on Jammu-Akhnoor road project reviewed

GK News Network
Jammu,
UPDATED: June 28, 2020, 3:59 AM
Photo by J&K Information Department

Divisional Commissioner, Sanjeev Verma today chaired a meeting of concerned officers to review the progress on Four laning of Jammu Akhnoor road project.

The meeting was attended by Executive Director NHIDCL, R K Singh, GM NHIDCL, R P Mishra; Chief Engineer Transmission JPDCL, Sudhir Gupta; Additional Deputy Commissioner Jammu, Ghansham Singh; DM SFC; Syed Sadiq Hussain and other concerned officers.

Trending News
File Pic: Aman Farooq/GK

45-year-old Bijbehara man dies of Covid-19, J&K toll 96

File Pic

53 travelers among 144 new COVID-19 cases in J&K, overall tally 7237

Image source: Police/Twitter

Doda is militancy free after Hizb militant killed in Anantnag encounter, says police

Representational Pic

Shopian resident, 65, dies of COVID-19; J&K toll now 95

The NHIDCL Engineers apprised the Div Com of the current status of the project, work completed so far besides future work plan.

The Div Com also sought details of structure removal, tree feeling and other related issues.

The Div Com directed the executing agencies to gear up men and machinery further and expedite the progress of work for timely completion of prestigious road project.

Related News