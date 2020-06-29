Progress on Jammu-Akhnoor road project reviewed

Divisional Commissioner, Sanjeev Verma today chaired a meeting of concerned officers to review the progress on Four laning of Jammu Akhnoor road project.

The meeting was attended by Executive Director NHIDCL, R K Singh, GM NHIDCL, R P Mishra; Chief Engineer Transmission JPDCL, Sudhir Gupta; Additional Deputy Commissioner Jammu, Ghansham Singh; DM SFC; Syed Sadiq Hussain and other concerned officers.

The NHIDCL Engineers apprised the Div Com of the current status of the project, work completed so far besides future work plan.

The Div Com also sought details of structure removal, tree feeling and other related issues.

The Div Com directed the executing agencies to gear up men and machinery further and expedite the progress of work for timely completion of prestigious road project.