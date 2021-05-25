Progress reviewed on setting up of DRDO hospitals in Srinagar, Jammu

Advisor to Lieutenant Governor, Rajeev Rai Bhatnagar Tuesday chaired a high-level meeting to review the progress of work on establishment of two 500-bedded DRDO hospitals at Srinagar and Jammu.

During the meeting, Advisor Bhatnagar took a detailed review of all the major works needed for early operationalisation of the hospital like status of civil work, water power supply, sewerage system, public utilities, hiring of manpower as well as other aspects of the hospitals.

Speaking in the meeting, Advisor Bhatnagar directed the concerned officers to expedite the pace of work and ensure that the hospitals are completed within the given timelines and dedicated to public use at the earliest.

The advisor asked the officers to give adequate training to doctors and other paramedical staff who would be deployed at these hospitals.

He directed them to give specialised training to those doctors and paramedics who would be dealing with the ICU wards of these hospitals.

Advisor Bhatnagar stressed upon the concerned officers that details of medicines required, medical consumables, diagnostic tools and other logistics should be thoroughly worked out well in advance so that treatments as per protocols could be provided to the patients.

Taking stock of other allied works, the advisor impressed upon the officers that laying of medical oxygen gas pipelines, sewerage network system and other allied works should be completed within the fixed timelines besides availability of medical oxygen had to be ensured with emergency back up systems in place.

The meeting was attended by Financial Commissioner Health and Medical Education, AtalDulloo; Divisional Commissioners of Kashmir and Jammu; Deputy Commissioners of Srinagar and Jammu; Principals of GMC Kashmir and Jammu; Director Health Services of Kashmir and Jammu; Chief Engineer R&B Kashmir and Jammu; Chief Engineer DRDO; Incharge Medical Superintendents of both hospitals; senior officials of health as well as other allied departments both in person as well as through virtual mode.

Advisor Bhatnagar asked the concerned officers to devise a mechanism for deployment of engineers of PWD, PDD, Mechanical Engineering Department, Jal Shakti, plumbers and other required technical staff to the hospitals till their own staff was arranged.