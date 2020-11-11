Jammu, Today's Paper
UPDATED: November 12, 2020, 12:32 AM

Prominent activist of Katra joins NC

UPDATED: November 12, 2020, 12:32 AM
Prominent activist of Katra, Sher Singh today joined National Conference in the presence of the party president Dr Farooq Abdullah and reposed faith in the leadership, saying they alone can steer Jammu and Kashmir out of the prevailing situation to peace and progress. Senior leaders, including Provincial President Mr Devender Singh Rana and Provincial YNC President Mr Ajaz Jan were also present on the occasion.

Welcoming Sher Singh into the party fold, Dr Farooq Abdullah said that the National Conference is the only and natural destination for the public spirited people, who want to serve the people and contribute in the progress and development of Jammu and Kashmir. Dr Farooq hoped that with the joining of Sher Singh, the National Conference will further be strengthened at the grass roots level, as every new entry is reflective of the growing urge of the people to see through J&K from difficult times to stability and peace.

